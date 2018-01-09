CHENNAI: When we heard Anto George, director, Original Street Dance, talk about organising an ‘Original Street Dance Championship’, a hip-hop jam curated in association with IIT Madras, little did we know that it was going to be different from the rest of the dance jams that have been organised in the city. We caught up with the dancer-cum-mentor ahead of the three-day event which he says, will up the level of street dance scene.

“I have been in the field for a very long time now and my aim has been to give quality training and a career development programme for budding artistes in street dance,” shares Anto George. While he has curated several events before, this will be the first event that he will be flagging under his own company, which was registered in April 2017. “I have been planning this jam for almost a year now. It’s not an easy task to rope in international artistes. There is lack of support for street dance in India and that’s a major drawback. But, we have managed to pull it off,” he says.

So, how is this jam different from the previous ones, we ask. He ponders and says, “It’s important to understand that Original Street Dance is a company that recreates the system for dance. In fact, there is no proper structure of system for dance training in any school and people don’t know where to start,” explains Anto.

The dancer travelled extensively to the US, researching the nuances of the art and drafted a syllabus model for street dance along with his mentors. “We are trying to give dance in an education format. So, people who are interested will be trained in the syllabus after which they will have to give exams. They’ll be assessed by international artistes. Based on their performance and skills, they’ll be certified. It’s similar to the concept followed in Trinity Music School,” he opines.

Similarly, the Original Street Dance Championship will also be steering and propagating street dance as a viable career option. “All the judges for the jam-cum-workshop are from different parts of the world. They are experienced and that will help the younger generation to have the right knowledge to take their skills ahead,” he avers. Artistes like Bboy Abstrak, Atsuki Matsuo, Shigekix and Kosto will be part of the event and judge participants.

As we chat, he reveals that the company has already successfully conducted two exams, in Tirunelveli and Theni. “The championship and workshops will be a prelude and expose youngsters to the quality of dancing that they can attain,” he says.

So now, there’s a book for street dancing that will have the A to Z of the different styles that come under its roof. “After getting certified, we will be placing them in different schools. Velammal Vidyalaya is the first school in India that has opened up to take our syllabus. They will be having their first exam in February,” he shares enthusiastically.

The two-day ‘Original Street Dance Championship’ workshop at Swinger’s Studio, Kodambakkam, begins today. The battle will take place at IIT Madras on Jan 12. For details and to register, call: 9960299564