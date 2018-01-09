CHENNAI: Manav Achal is the co-founder of Cafe Xtasi, the popular wood-fired pizza joint in Pondicherry and Chennai, known for its two-feet wide pizzas. He is a film buff who loves to paint and dabbles in photography in his spare time.

Manav Achal

How would you describe god to a child?

Do good and god will come to you

What if god was a man? What if god was a woman?

Priorities would change.

What would your first words to god be if he/she appeared in front of you?

I believe! I believe!

If there was a dare/challenge you would like to give god what would it be?

Get pregnant one day

If you had the power to grant one gift to god, what would it be?

Be born

Your most godly encounter?

Old monk versus Mrs Glen!

What if god were an alien?

ET would find a home

Funniest encounter in a place of worship?

I once got kicked by a donkey on the way to Amarnath



A habit that you have in terms of being spiritual or a believer?

Managing six restaurants and a staff of 100-plus, we try to observe all religious festivals and holy days

What do you think will offend god?

All that thou can’t comprehend

If you had to prepare a joke about god and also present it in front of him, what would it be?

To be or not to pee