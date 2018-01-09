CHENNAI: A classical dancer who is also an expert in Kalaripayattu is choreographing for a Hollywood film. Sounds like a story line from a movie, doesn’t it? For Bharatanatyam dancer Anil Natyaveda, this is as real as it gets! Performing and teaching all over the world for the past 20 years, the 42-year-old is also the co-director of Navarasa Dance Theater, working with US-based choreographer Aparna Sindhoor. The two are choreographing for a Hollywood film for the first time.

“We met on the sets of the Malayalam film Anandabadhram, directed by Santhosh Sivan. She was also a choreographer for that project,” Anil says.

The comedy film, titled Willenberger, is written and directed by Ulrich Thomsen with award-winning Anthony Dod Mantle as director of photography (of Slumdog Millionaire fame). “The first dance sequence was shot in early December. It was a different experience!” shares Anil.

The sequence included a line dance bit, a folk-dance with a repeated sequence of steps in which people dance in one or more lines or rows; another bit with Schuhplattler, a traditional German folk with rhythmic footwork — stomp, clap and strike the soles of shoes. “We have created our own style in these two dance forms. For instance, the Schuhplattler sequence includes a lot of kalae jumps,” Anil explains.

Shooting in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the film is set for release later this year, and the second set of shooting will start later this month.

Anil began his dance journey when he joined Kalari classes at six in his village in Kollam, Kerala. Considered the ‘mother of all martial arts’, Kalari encompasses physical training inspired by animal movements, yoga-like breathing techniques, core strengthening, weapon work, diet, physical therapy and bodywork.

He notices that people in the West are curious while learning. “More than exploring the body, the students want to know more about the art,” he says adding in India most teachers don’t explain and students don’t ask. “When I was a student, I couldn’t even stand in front of my teacher.” he recalls. “Now, I have had to adapt my teaching methods to suit the needs of students.”

Other projects

Anil’s future projects include a new production called Snakes and Ladders which is due to be performed in venues across the US, Canada and Mexico.

For more details about Navarasa Dance Theatre, visit www.navarasa.org