CHENNAI: My cat keeps urinating in my son’s schoolbag. How do I get to stop him? Is it because he is mad at my son? ­— Nandita

Hi Nandita,

Cats are generally very clean animals and take care not to urinate or defecate anywhere except their litter boxes. However, they can also be extremely fussy. They would hesitate and tend to not use the litter boxes if they are not clean.

As in all cases, the first and foremost thing to do is to rule out medical issues like urinary tract infections or anything related. Take him to the vet, get him checked out for any diseases, and if so, make sure to complete the full course of the medicines.

You have not mentioned if he is neutered or not. This could also be a cause for his behaviour. If so, consider neutering him to deal with this problem.

Once you rule out the above possibilities, then closely observe him and evaluate his behaviour. Have you recently moved houses or caused anything that changes the routine for your cat? Does he have access to the clean litter boxes at all times? Does the bag contain anything that the cat is attracted to like leftover foods or some other strong smells? Is there a change in the attention that your cat was originally used to? All these can result in adding stress to your cat.

When cats are stressed, they tend to urinate in soft areas such as cloths, mats, rugs and sometimes even your beds. Once they do it, the smell entices them to do it over and over in the same spot. To break them of this habit, you will need to clean up with strong scent removers like vinegar or any other enzyme based solvents. This will remove the smell and help in breaking the habit. Also, make sure to restrict access to that area until he stops doing this.

In addition, create multiple litter boxes for your cat so that he has options at all times and convenience. Clean up regularly so that it does not stink. Spend quality time with your cat, and ease him into his new routine if the cause of stress is change in his environment or your availability. Once he relaxes, he will give up his bad habit!