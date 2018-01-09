CHENNAI: From my childhood I have been curious about plants,” says 53-year-old Krishna Jyoti from Hyderabad. “I used to bring home different plant cuttings for my garden.” She finds it a natural way to relax.

Jyoti started working on her present patch of green from 2014. Over these three years, she has developed ground and terrace gardens, in which she has plants that are healthy for consumption. She chooses to do organic gardening.

The garden has a variety of fruits such as mulberry, papaya, coconut and mosambi. Vegetables include cauliflower, tomato, cabbage and chilies. She says that the produce is sufficient for her family, and she rarely visits the market.

Jyothi also takes a keen interest in exotic plant varieties such as lotus and lilies. She makes her own compost from kitchen waste and, every two months, she gets around eight sacks of compost.

She says, “Adding chemicals to the soil is harmful to it. Organic gardening begins with attention to the soil. You regularly add organic matter to the soil, using locally available resources wherever possible. And everyone has access to the raw ingredients of organic matter, because your lawn, garden and kitchen produce them every day. Decaying plant wastes, such as grass clippings, fall leaves and vegetable scraps from your kitchen, are the building blocks of compost, the ideal organic matter for your garden soil. If you add compost to your soil, you’re already on your way to raising a beautiful, healthy garden.”

Talking about organic gardening, she says, “When you garden organically, you think of your plants as part of a whole system within nature that starts in the soil and includes the water supply, people, wildlife and even insects. An organic gardener strives to work in harmony with natural systems and to minimise and continually replenish any resources the garden consumes.” Jyothi, who volunteers at an NGO that works for the betterment of farmers, promotes the practice of organic gardening in her neighbourhood.

Jyothi says pest control is necessary. She adds, “Removing disease-infected leaves or plants, rotating crops so you are not growing the same type in the same spot year after year, and handpicking insect pests and eggs all help to suppress pest populations.” She uses tulsi as a natural way of preventing pests.

Jyoti along with her domestic helps invests around two hours in the morning and evening to water the plants and take care of the garden.