River Palar has a number of temples on its banks, one being the Kamala Varadaraja Perumal temple in a village called Arasar Kovil, near Chengalpet. The temple legend mentions that Lord Brahma performed penance under a pipal tree and Vishnu as Kamala Varadaraja Perumal appeared before him. Another belief is that when

Brahma collected earth from River Palar to make a sacrificial altar at Kanchipuram, the images of Kamala Varadaraja Perumal and consorts were unearthed, and he worshipped them in this temple.

The main image, believed to be of Salagrama, is in a standing pose and holds a lotus (kamala) in the right hand which is rather rare and hence the name Kamala Varadaraja Perumal. The ancient name of the deity was Tiruvarasur Emberuman as recorded in Chola inscriptions. Goddess Lakshmi, known as Perundevi Thayar and Sundara Mahalakshmi, is unique as there are six toes in the right foot.

This sanctum has a beautiful mandapa of the Vijayanagara times with unique pillars of resonant stone which emit musical notes when tapped. Other deities in worship are Andal, Visvaksena (the leader of the army of Vishnu), Hanuman and Vaishnava preceptors (Acharyas).

There are a number of donative inscriptions etched on the north, south and west walls, the earliest dated August 24, 1237 AD, of the time of Rajaraja Chola III who ruled from 1216-1250 AD Another epigraph of the Chola times inscribed on the north wall of this shrine states that three cows and calves were gifted to the deity Tiruvarasur Emberuman in this temple.

Inscriptions of Pandyan kings of Madurai like Jatavarman Sundara Pandya I dated February 26, 1259 AD and another of the reign of Sundara Pandya II dated August 18, 1291 AD are here, as also several epigraphs of the Vijayanagara times.

Rare image

The image of Goddess Perundevi Thayar has six toes

Unique pillars

The resonant granite pillars here emit musical notes

Sacred tree

The Sthala Vriksham is the

peepal tree

Important inscriptions

Chola, Pandya and Vijayanagara epigraphs are found here

Chithra Madhavan

cityexpresschn@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture