CHENNAI: Playing doctor to your pet can be dangerous for your pet. If your pet seems not their usual self, a vet visit is necessary. It is also not advisable to seek advice from another dog parent or post a query on animal support groups in social media. However, experienced and well-intentioned the advice given might be, a single symptom might mean different things for different dogs and a wrong diagnosis or medicine might even be fatal.

Lazy or listless?

Often, loss of appetite is the very first sign of an underlying illness in pets. If your pet is not eating or reluctant to eat for more than 24 hours, a vet visit is a must. And for puppies who are 6-months-old or younger, the issue is even more serious. Similarly if your dog is suddenly appearing to be lethargic, drowsy, “lazy” it can signal a number of potential underlying disorders, including some that are serious. Check for fever.

The normal temperature in dogs is 100.5 to 102.5oF. If your pet feels warm to you, it might mean that they are having an infection. Visit your vet. Blood test and drips are the next step. If your dog is shedding excessively, pay attention. Excessive shedding could be due to multiple reasons ranging from skin infection, stomach troubles, bad food, allergies or fleas and mites.

Bout of Coughing?

Coughing in dogs, should not be ignored either. It can be due to a possible windpipe obstruction, kennel cough, bronchitis, pneumonia. All causes of coughing require investigation, and in most cases, treatment. Especially if you have a snub-nosed dog like Pug or Boxer or Bull dog, do not ignore breathing difficulties in your pet. Laboured or noisy breathing can mean that not enough oxygen is reaching the tissues. Additionally, dogs with heart failure may not be able to pump enough blood to their muscles and other tissues or can indicate fluid build-up in lungs both potentially life threatening.

Frequent urination?

Keep an eye on your pets’ pee and poop. If your pet is at discomfort while urinating, and frequent attempts to urinate with little success or excessively licking the area, you should make an appointment with your veterinarian right away. It can be due to urinary tract infection (UTI) or the kidneys might be malfunctioning. Similarly loose runny motion should never be ignored neither excessively smelly poop nor blackish poop. Digested blood in your dog’s poop will appear as black stools. Fresh blood in the stool indicates bleeding in the colon or rectum. Either situation is cause for concern and should be investigated as soon as possible.

Vomiting also should be looked into. If your dog is trying to vomit but brings up nothing it is called Bloating. Bloat is a life-threatening condition that most often occurs in large-breed dogs and those with deep chests.

Restless puppy?

If your dog is restless, continuously pacing up and down, not settling down in one place, it can signal that he’s in pain, discomfort, or distress. Fainting or collapsing means sudden loss of strength. All the reasons for fainting or collapsing are serious and require an immediate visit to your veterinarian. They include a potential problem with the nervous system (brain, spinal cord or nerves), the musculoskeletal system (bones, joints, muscles), the circulatory system (heart, blood vessels, blood), or the respiratory system (mouth, nose, throat, lungs).

Inflammed eye?

If the white area of your dog’s eye turns bright red, it’s a sign of inflammation or infection that signals one of several diseases involving the external eyelids, the conjunctiva, cornea, or sclera of the eye. Redness can also point to inflammation of structures inside the eye, eye socket disorders, and also glaucoma. Certain disorders of the eye can lead to blindness, so any significant change in the appearance of your dog’s eyes should be investigated.

Licking a spot for hours?

If your dog is continuously licking a particular spot like elbows or paws, please check it out. Usually the culprits are bacterial infections, yeast infections, furunculosis (ruptured hair follicles). Any of these secondary problems can make your dog’s itching worse and prolong the itch-lick cycle. Other psychological factors involved in obsessive licking include boredom, stress and separation anxiety. It’s important to determine the cause of your dog’s licking so it can be successfully treated.

Like everything else in life, research about your vet and get one who is best for your pet, if necessary take a second opinion. Be alert and ask questions about the treatment and medicines given to your pet. After all the responsibility of your pets well-being starts and ends with you.