CHENNAI: Four years have passed since Ratna Mishra’s dream of owning a nest in Moulivakkam was shattered after the 11-storey building collapsed, killing more than 60 workers. The State government immediately acted against the builder but no responsibility was fixed on the planning agency that gave the permission without checking whether the foundation of the building was strong or not.

Ratna feels that the State brought in new norms, set up a committee but did not find any official accountable or made effort to compensate the flat owners who relied on the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority’s clearance. Ratna has bought a flat worth `45 lakh and is currently paying an EMI of `53,000.

Similar is the story of Chennai Silks in T Nagar which caught fire last year. wherein the blame was fixed on the owners. No action was taken against the CMDA or the Chennai Corporation officials for failing to initiate action against violations. The Fire Safety Inspection Report too highlighted violations by most of the commercial establishments in T Nagar.

Tragedies like 11-storey Moulivakkam building collapse or Chennai Silks Fire have been blamed on developers but no official of the CMDA was held responsible. Former national president of the Builders’ Association of India R Radhakrishnan felt, if they had punished the officials, then they would have to think twice before relaxing norms.

As per the rough estimate made in 2007, there were three lakh buildings in the Chennai Metropolitan Area, that deviated from the approved plan.

According to information available with Express, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had even suggested to initiate disciplinary proceedings against corrupt officials but CMDA dropped charges.

CMDA sources said that the issue could be resolved if CMDA was divided into zones rather than departments. “If they fix responsibility by appointing a chief planner for each zone like the Chennai Corporation, it could curb the lacunae,” the sources said.

“Currently, the entire department is functioning like an island. The department now has less than 350 staff in six units in 23 divisions and has no new projects. In the last six years only paper work is going on without any new projects. They should divide the department into area plans, projects and master plan units by merging six units and 23 division to make it more accountable,” said a CMDA source.

K P Subramanian, former urban engineering professor with the College of Engineering, said the need is to eliminate dual planning permission which is being given by the local bodies and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

Interestingly, the failure to initiate action against the unauthorised buildings where lock and seal notice is issued is attributed to the legal cell of the CMDA and courts. “Once the unauthorised building gets a notice from the CMDA, the owner moves the court after meeting the legal cell officials. The court issues a stay and it is never vacated,” says a CMDA source.

Even those buildings that have been sealed by the CMDA in the last eight years doesn’t have any details about whether they have been de-sealed or re-locked. “The CMDA also does not have any record on how many buildings have been served lock-and-seal notices,” sources said.

While the State may take pride on being the most urbanised one in the country, CMDA monitoring committee member M G Deivasahayam says that officials have failed to capitalise on it by proper planning. “The focus is on commodification of urbanisation as planners focus on the valuations based on square metre and square feet rather than on planning,” he said.

While CMDA officials may be talking about shortage of staff, sources maintain that Directorate of Town and Country Planning with limited staff has been managing to come up with master plan for the State.

Who will tame CMDA?

More than 1,500 buildings identified by fire services as not fire-compliant.

Status: No action has been taken

No officials held responsible for failing to initiate action

Moulivakkam building collapse

Status: Builder jailed. Justice Rajeswaran committee formed

No official held accountable

Chennai Silks Fire

Status: Building demolished

No official held accountable for failure to initiate action

Unauthorised buildings

Status: Second regularisation scheme launched

No official held accountable for encroachment of waterbodies