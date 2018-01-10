CHENNAI: As the curtains were raised and the spotlight fell on the stage at Bharat Kalachar, Vidya Ravindran Anand, a senior disciple of Chitra Visweswaran walked in gracefully. Before she began her performance on the Vaishnavite theme of the Pancha Krishnaraya Kshetrams — Thirukoilur, Thirukapisthalam, Thirukannamangai, Thirukannangudi and Thirukannapuram, a rasika seated beside us whispered, “I’ve seen her in the Meera production. Will this be equally aesthetic?”

“The Pancha Krishnaranya Kshetrams are places the Azhwars have sung about. While I was contemplating which Perumal to talk about, during a chat with Ramana, our mirudangam artiste, mentioned Thirukannapuram. I found an Upanyasam online which paved way for this work,” shared Vidya.

After visiting these kshetrams with MA Venkatakrishnan, a musical artiste, Vidya found relevant text from the 4,000 Divya Prabandham, which were then composed and set to tune by vocalist Murali Parthasarathy. “Chitra gave invaluable inputs that helped me compose my first work. I am so glad to have been from a family where I got to listen to these stories,” she said.

In a descriptive piece of Pancha Krishnamritham, followed by other compositions depicting each kshetram, Vidya went on to portray bhakti in varied expressions and elaborate depiction of the narratives. For instance, in the sequence about Thirukapisthalam, she depicts the sthala purana of the main deity Gajanderan Varadhan — when Gajanderan is caught by the crocodile while drinking water in the pond he takes the name of Vishnu to rescue him. He surrenders himself with complete dedication and pleased by this, he is rescued.

As the music and nritta reached a crescendo, the audience gave a thunderous applause. Among the audience was educationist Mrs YGP. Impressed by Vidya’s portrayal of the kshetrams she said, “It was a wonderful performance. It was evident that she has diligently studied and researched on the topic. It makes me happy that people are promoting our culture through the arts. Children should be taken to these places for field trips and be taught the essence of our culture,” she added.