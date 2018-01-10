CHENNAI: Born into a family of musicians, Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar started his initial years of training at their home in Maharashtra under the tutelage of his father Nagesh Dattatreya Kashalkar, who was an advocate. Ulhas, who later went on to attain a post-graduate degree in music, then trained under gurus like Pandit Rajabhau Kogje, Prabhakar Rao Khardspan, Pandit Ram Marathe and Pandit Gajananrao Joshi.

Ulhas Kashalkar

“Although I started learning the Gwalior gharana under my father, once I branched out and started training under other gurus, I started exploring Jaipur and Agra gharanas,” he says. The legendary Hindustani vocalist will be coming to the city along with his son Sameehan to perform at the seventh edition of the Citi-NCPA Aadi Anant Music Festival.

Recalls Sameehan, “I started my formal training when I was six. My father would make me sit and practice for 15 minutes and only then would he let me be.”

The musician who is a research scholar at the ITC Sangeet Research Academy (ITC-SRA), Kolkata, says that shifting to and living in the academy along with his family was the greatest boon for him. “It is such a lovely place. I had no distractions of any sort; it was always different raag like Bihag or Lalit playing in all the houses. So that’s when I wanted to take up music seriously as well,” he explains.

Sameehan was 13 during his stage debut at the Aundh Mahotsav. Since then, has done several solo and duet performances along with his father in various festivals and shows. Ask him about the challenges of performing with his father and he says, “It is really difficult to match him. But at the same time it is interesting, because sometimes even if you sing half as good as your guru, the audience encourages us. There have been times when guru has asked us to sing solo during a concert and we just go blank,” he chuckles.

Pandit Ulhas has been teaching at the ITC-SRA for over 20 years and is a recipient of the Padma Shri (2010) and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (2009). Popularly known for representing the three gharanas — Agra, Jaipur and Gwalior, he says that it wasn’t very difficult for him to learn and differentiate between each. “I just used to follow my guruji and it became easy. Each gharana is differentiated by a characteristic and has its own speciality, be it the bol or the aalaap. Once you understand that, it becomes very easy,” he smiles.

Pandit Ulhas and Sameehan will perform the traditional compositions of Bada Khayal, Chhota Khayal and Tarana, in common and rare (anvat) raagas and also a semi-classical composition. They will be accompanied by Suresh Talwalkar on tabla and Milind Kulkarni on harmonium.

The Citi-NCPA Aadi Anant Music Festival will be conducted on Jan 27 from 6.30 pm onwards at

The Music Academy. For details call: 28112231