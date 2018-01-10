CHENNAI: He is one of those businessmen who believes that for a flourishing business, customer statisfaction is very important. Additionally, Mukesh Sharma MD, Delhi Highway restaurant chain, is known to whip up a dish or two for his guests. What began as a small restaurant in 2010 at Egmore is now a growing food chain, which has branches in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

“I was always a foodie and I have trained myself enough in cooking that I call myself a decent chef. Food business never came as a surprise for me or my people,” says Mukesh, a former marketing executive in the pharmaceutical industry, who got chatty with us about his life, leisure and love for Chennai. Excerpts follow.

How did the idea of starting a business pop up?

It was not an idea that suddenly popped up. Even as a child, I wanted to do something of my own. So, when I decided to quit marketing, I had enough experience on how to place my product in the market and when I finally realised I was ready, it just took off.

You are from Delhi, why did you opt Chennai as your beginning ground?

I always liked the city and the market here was booming when it came to food. Since my restaurant targeted a vegetarian crowd, Chennai was the best bet compared to any other city at the time.

Everyone has an inspiration, who is yours?

I don’t get inspired by the success stories of others. I believe that a person should inspire himself by the kind of work he chooses to do. But I was motivated initially because of my brother, Shrikanth. I grew up watching him do things that he felt was best for him. He was the first one to set up a business in our family and I followed suit later.

What are your hobbies?

I am a travel enthusiast. I travel a lot and that helps me stay focused. I have travelled to the deserts and towns of Rajasthan, the wilderness of North East and the comfort zones of Europe. Travelling also gives me an idea about the business potential of a certain area. It helps me study the culture and taste of that crowd and hence it helps my business too. I am in fact planning to enter the UK market and hopefully we will start an outlet soon.

Are you a movie buff?

Who are you kidding? I am a Bollywood movie nerd (chuckles). I don’t even know the number of times I have watched 3 Idiots. Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are my favourite actors. When our mind is relaxed, we get an inflow of ideas and movies help me relax.

How do you keep your menu unique?

When I travel, I try the local food and then suggest recipes to my chefs. I am a trained chef even though I don’t have a license. I brainstorm recipes with my chefs. I encourage experiments on regional cuisines because that is our target audience too. If we crack a good twist, then the business is on!

What do you feel about Chennai?

Chennai has given me everything. I am from Delhi and I started my business in Chennai in 2010. Even though I am settled in Mumbai, I visit Chennai quite often. I love the climate and the people. The city is so welcoming.

How about the support you received when you decided to set out on your own?

My family was supportive when they knew that this was what I wanted from a very young age. And they had faith in me because of my knowledge and experience in marketing. My wife Sheetal is my biggest support. She gives me ideas for promotion of our brand and she even handles my outlets with me. She is my best critic and also my best strategy analyst.



Delhi Highway serves authentic North Indian vegetarian food. It is located at Khader Nawaz Khan Road. For details, call: 28330033