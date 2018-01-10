CHENNAI: A real estate agent was murdered on a busy road at West Mambalam, just a few metres away from his house on Tuesday morning.

Kandan

The victim, Kandan (43) of Kannamapet in T Nagar, had shifted his house to Naickmar street in West Mambalam almost four years ago.

Though the neighbours claimed he led a peaceful life, the police said a case had been filed against him two years ago for alleged involvement in a murder over buying a piece of land.

“We are suspecting enmity in this case since he was one of the main witnesses to the arrest of a person who has returned from jail” said a police officer.

According to him, two men on a motorbike blocked his way around 7 am while two others cornered him from behind in an autorickshaw.

“There were a lot of stab injuries on his face and hands,” police said.The police also said the daughter of the victim, Keerthana (20), a third year student in a college at Adyar, was also injured when she tried to save her father.

Kandan’s body was handed over after autopsy, police said.