CHENNAI: If you are still hung-over from watching the flashy musical, The Greatest Showman (of course PT Barnum isn't the hero the movie wants you to think), and would kill to watch a good show of flying trapeze, aerial and motorcycle acts in the city, head to the SIAA ground in Periyampet, where the famous Jumbo Circus has pitched its multi-coloured tent.

Talk a walk across the vibrant flex banners of artistes on the carpeted path, a grille gate entrance will lead you to a massive tent where rings, a huge globe, ropes, cycles and other props are stationed with a banner ‘Jumbo Circus’. As the artistes rehearse, stretch and gear up for their shows for the day, we take a peek into their lives — from early morning rehearsals, glitzy clothes, gravity defying acts, and stories of stardom to what happens behind the show tent.

History

Inspired by the Jumbo Jet which was newly introduced during the 70s, MV Shankaran (founder of Gemini Circus) founded the Jumbo Circus. The first show was inaugurated by Brigadier Pathania at Dhanapur in Bihar on October 2, 1977.

The Great Indian Circus

The first circus tent was pitched in the country 138 years ago, in 1880 at Maharashtra. It was called Vishnupant Chatre’s Great Indian Circus. Since then, the country has showed a strong presence in the showbiz industry until the ban of wild animals from circuses. “There has been a decline in the number of people who visit circuses because of the absence of animals. This is one of the reasons we had to rope in international artistes for our shows,” says Shivanand, manager, Jumbo Circus.

Cradle Of Indian Circus — Thalassery

Thalassery, a coastal town in North Kerala, used to be the training ground for circus artistes. The circus artistes who are active and practicing now started training at a very young age — as young as three and four. “The government has ordered that no one below the age of 18 should be trained. How can new artistes come up? At this rate, the future of circus looks very bleak,” rues Shivanand.

From Circus To Reality

Tanya and Mukesh were one of top contenders of the reality show, India’s Got Talent season 4. But, they trace their roots back to circus. “I am from Jharkhand and Tanya is from Kolkatha. I was part of Gemini Circus for a while before I joined Jumbo,” shares Mukesh, the star performer at the circus.

Tanya climbs the silk rope with ease, swirls and slides down, making her one of the best aerial artistes in the country. “I have been in the circus since I was four or five years old. Though the facilities are much better when we do reality shows, we come back to circus when the owner calls us. This is where we learnt the art. We will always come back,” smiles Tanya as she heads to her tent. “She has also done acts along with elephants and parrots when she was a child. She has told me stories of that! While reality shows have given us recognition, circus is our playground. We love to be here. Where else do you get such a massive space to perform?” asks Mukesh.

Home Away From Home

A striped blue compound separates the tents of the female artistes from the rest. As they begin to enter the show tent to rehearse, we talk to Ajeesha, an artiste from Kannur, who has been part of Jumbo Circus for 15 years. “My brother was also into it. Now he works at Kannur,” says the trapeze artiste as Urmila and Soni, pull her away for rehearsals. They share a special camaraderie and that makes the circus a home for most of them. “We meet our family only after a year or two. We stay there for a month before we head to the next destination. Yes, we miss them, but, we have each other. We push and motivate each other,” smiles Urmila, an artiste from Bengal, looking at her ‘gal pals’.

‘Women Are Treated Well’

While there’s a common notion that women artistes aren’t treated well in circuses, the women here dismiss that. “It’s the society outside of this circus that does not respect us. When I say that ‘I am a circus artiste’, people frown and disapprove. There is a lack of awareness about the life of a circus artiste. No one wants to know,” rues Urmila.

Concurring, Mukesh says, “I have travelled to other countries for shows as well. Circus artistes are given the status of movie stars there while here, no one knows you exist! The artistes and the circus company need support from the government.”

Art Beyond Borders

Artistes from countries like Kenya, Ethiopia and Mongolia, Tanzania and Russia have become the central attraction of many companies today. Anthoni (Tanzania), Zakaria Hagos and Ashenfi (Ethiopia) are ‘partners in crime’ in the troupe. “Ashenfi and I have known each other for three years. We used to work and perform together as part of the same group back in our place. We met Anthoni here four months back. I love rehearsing with him, he’s a fitness enthusiast!” laughs 26-year-old Zakaria.

Nodding his head, Anthoni says, “I have to be fit...otherwise how will I lift the 60 kg kettle-bells with my hand and mouth,” he grins. With nine years of experience, Anthoni used to be part of different circuses along with a bigger group from Tanzania and now he travels alone. “I learnt gymnastics and dance in college in Tanzania. They teach everything there. I have been working in India for four years and have been everywhere. I can even speak Hindi!” he says enthusiastically, asks Khanna Khaya? and breaks into laughter.

Adapting to different cultures and a long contract period is a part of the life of these artistes. “We know the festivals that are celebrated in India. There are too many! But those are the days when there’s a huge crowd. Some days there are hardly any audience but, we still perform,” he says.

Ask him about their pay and he quickly replies, “We manage with what we get paid. We do what we love and it’s our job,” he says with an indifferent shrug.

A Day In Their Life

Their everyday routine starts at 5 am. After intense rehearsals and practice, they start getting ready for their first show at 1 pm, followed by two more shows — at 4 pm and 7 pm. After three back-to-back shows, their day ends by 10 pm. “In Indian circuses, there are too many shows unlike in other countries. It’s extremely demanding and gruelling. But, we are used to the drill,” says Anthoni and begins to lift the kettle-bells.

Future

With a crew of over 80 (including artistes, masons, carpenters, electricians, cooks, tailors and managers), the daily expenses skyrocket. “For the industry to survive, we need subsidies and support from both, the government and public,” adds Shivanand.

Special Acts

Double side acrobat and double ring act by Mukesh and Tanya, stick balance, eye spring net, vertical swinging acrobat, rope balance, flying trapeze, globe of death, and foot acrobats by Ethiopian artistes.

Tickets are priced at `100, `180 and `249. For details, call: 7907281761 or 9447621819