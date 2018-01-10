CHENNAI: Bengaluru-based genomics start up Xcode tries to trace the genetic history of individuals through DNA using technology to extract information recorded in the genes over several generations. Abdur Rub, co-founder and CTO, Xcode, says that DNA contains all necessary genetic information required for this purpose.

“DNA is extracted from the biological cells present in the saliva sample. This is done in our certified laboratories. It is then compared to thousands of other samples belonging to different geographical populations using Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques. Your ancestry composition is estimated, based on your genetic similarity with other populations,” he explains.

Abdur says every feature in the human body has a possible adaptation story behind it. The differences that we see in the way people of different ethnicities look are due to the biological adaptations of the human body to the environment. “For example, human ancestors who lived in sunny and hot areas of the world developed a darker skin and those living in colder and less sunny areas developed a lighter skin,” he explains.

Anand Rao (name changed), a resident of Chennai who took the genetic test, always had an interest in his past generations. He was told that his ancestors originally migrated from Yemen and had settled in India hundreds of years ago. He wanted to know if this was scientifically true. He adds, “The test showed that about quarter of my ancestry showed a match with non-South Asian populations, specifically Europeans which also might include certain Middle Eastern populations. The test mentioned my ancestry to be more than 60% South Asian, and more specifically ‘Ancestral North Indian’. This means my ancestry can be traced to India.”

According to Abdur, accuracy of this report arises from two components — analytical and predictive. “The analytical accuracy is more than 99% since the samples are processed using state-of-the-art, calibrated and well-tested equipments. The prediction accuracy depends on the reference population that is utilised. Xcode has a reference population of more than 5,000 individuals and this number only grows as and when new customers sign up,” he says.

The test costs about `9,900. The DNA test kit contains a saliva collection tube and booklet containing detailed instructions to guide the customer in the process of sample collection. “We provide free two-way shipping throughout India and also arrange for a reverse-pick up after the sample is retrieved,” he adds.

The start-up claims that they do not share patient information with any third-party companies, they offer to delete the raw data when requested by the customer.

“The DNA data is a blueprint of your whole system and can reveal information on several aspects of your lifestyle such as nutrition, fitness, health, precision medicine, allergy or skin related traits. The customer can access any of these details without having to provide another sample if we have his/her stored information already available with us,” he says.

What’s in our DNA ?

● One of the most striking facts about human beings is that nobody belongs to one unique population.

● We all have all the world population within us in

different proportions. It is like being a genetic mosaic. For example, a north Indian can have Indo-European ancestry ranging between 20-70%.

● Human beings (Homo sapiens) contain 1-4% of the DNA of another human species ‘Neanderthals’. a species that was extinct 40,000 years ago.