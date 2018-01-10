CHENNAI: The simple Sanskrit translation of Padhastasan is hands-to-feet posture. Just like Padangusthanasan (last week’s posture), Padhastasan also works on your lower back and abdomen. However this stretch is much more intense and your forward fold can greatly improve by regular practice. Here are the steps we take to assemble and achieve Padhastasan.

Steps:

1. Stand in Shitila Tadasan the upright mountain pose with your feet apart by 6-8 inches, inner lines of the feet parallel to each other. Now inhale and raise your arms overhead. As you exhale bend forward at the hip joint, lift the front of one foot at a time (while retaining the heel on the floor) and tuck your hands under the feet, palms facing the soles of your feet. After some practice you will be able to tuck your hands so that your toes touch the inside of your wrists as shown in the picture. TIP: If you have tight Hamstring muscles you can bend your knees while tucking the hands.

2. Intermediate posture: Next slowly tighten/straighten your knees for a great stretch in your hamstring muscles. Bear down on your hands with your feet (like how you press the clutch and brake while driving). Stretch your neck and look forward. Continue to push your shoulders and chest forward. Breathe normal. At every exhalation try to pull your abdomen in, thus pushing your diaphragm upwards towards the lungs. Hold the posture here for a few breathing cycles.

3. Meanwhile allow your lower back to sink downwards towards the floor creating a concave back. This effort can be aided by bending the knees slightly and by pushing the tailbone backwards. TIP: You are mobilising the spine here by moving it in both directions- the upper spine is moving forward and the lower spine is stretching back.

4. Next move your hip joint directly above the ankles so your legs are upright at 90 degrees to the floor. You can achieve this by pushing your buttocks slightly forward. The buttocks have a tendency to push back.

Contraindication:

People with slipped discs should not go to the final posture. They should terminate the posture here and return to standing as given in the last step.

5. Final posture: Move your face towards your knees with an exhalation by contracting your stomach and bring your inverted face either parallel to or tucked between your knees. At this point you can bend your elbows outward, creating more space for your head to move closer to the knees. This is an active stretch. I enjoy the progression this posture brings as each time I try it the body feels differently challenged because of the involvement of the back and abdomen. Your flexibility on a particular day can also alter

experience and the time you want to stay in this posture.

Tip: The crown of the head can be brought parallel to the floor. The face can journey towards the knees at every exhalation. The belly button can be moved closer to the spine. Hold and breathe normal for 30-45 seconds.

6. To release the posture look forward again, bend your knees (for the safety of your back and knee joint) and slowly come up to standing. Raise your arms over the head for completion and then release them to your sides as you return to Tadasan (upright standing).

Benefits: Padhastasan is good for your abdomen. It takes care of bloating, digestion issues and gastric problems. It benefits the liver and spleen because of improved circulation after the contraction. The ‘intermediate posture’ as depicted is good to adjust slipped discs.

Doctor or Physiotherapist’s supervision is advised for chronic slipped-disc sufferers.

(The writer is a yoga and fitness trainer at Sri Aurobindo Society, Bengaluru)