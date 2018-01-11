CHENNAI: The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has urged the State government to comply with the new regulations to conduct jallikattu. The Board clarified that its aim was not to hurt the cultural sentiments, but to prevent cruelty to animals.

It has also formed a 10-member committee that will inspect the various jallikattu events. “The inspecting team is directed for the strict compliance with the guidelines and asked to submit details of action taken report along with videography,” said SP Gupta, chairman of AWBI.

The following are the main guidelines, issued by the Board in addition to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 2017, which have to be followed.