CHENNAI: Based on an Express report on how an apparently drunk man drove home an ambulance assuming it to be his own Audi car, the Regional Transport Office, Chennai (East) has suspended his driving licence for six months on the recommendation of the Nungambakkam traffic police.

According to a statement from the State government, the licence has been suspended from the date of the incident December 18 to June 17. However, senior police officers in the city refused to divulge the identity of the man.

“The Transport Department is taking all preventive actions to reduce road accidents and consequent deaths in Tamil Nadu and all road-users are requested to make the roads safer in Tamil Nadu and help us in reducing road accidents and consequent deaths,” the statement said.

The incident happened at around 3 am on December 17 when the man, allegedly in an inebriated state, drove home a Maruti omni ambulance from a private hospital, mistaking it for his own Audi car that he had originally driven to the hospital.

“Suspecting it to be a case of theft, the hospital authorities informed the Thousand Lights police station. However, even as inquiries were underway, the man returned the ambulance to the hospital and apologised for the mistake, “ a senior police officer said.