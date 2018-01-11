A thick layer of fog covers the skyline near the Marina as the city experienced showers on Wednesday | Joyel K Pious

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre on Wednesday said the northeast monsoon is likely to completely withdraw itself by January 15 and the current trough of low pressure over the southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu is likely to be the last system this season.

S Balachandran, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said that under the influence of current system, heavy rainfall was likely to occur at isolated places over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts. Chennai would receive only light to moderate rainfall.

“The easterlies are likely to weaken and the monsoon would cease by January 15,” he said. The chief amounts of rainfall received in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday are as follows: Karaikal received 10 cm followed by Chidambaram 9 cm, and Nagapattinam 5 cm. Meanwhile, strong winds with a speed of 45-55 kmph are likely along and off the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.