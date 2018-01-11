CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday expressed hope that the temporary shortage of river sand would be solved soon after the High Court delivered its verdict on two public interest litigations and also informed that the government would promote manufacturing of M-sand in the State.

Replying to DMK MLA Thangam Thennarasu, who wanted the government to control production of M-sand in order to ensure its quality, Palaniswami said the construction sector should have to move towards largescale use of M-sand as the government had proposed to phase out river sand mining. “The government is providing permission to those who apply for producing M-sand without much hassle. We may have no option but to use M-sand in the days to come because sand quarries will be closed in three years,” he told the House.

Minister for Law, Mines and Minerals CVe Shanmugam informed that the government would promote entrepreneurs opting for M-sand production by facilitating easy credits and power subsidy.

Referring to the shortage of sand in the State, the Chief minister said 3,000 loads of sand were being transported every day from 10 quarries functioning currently and the government’s hands were tied in opening new quarries due to pending cases in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, resulting in a temporary shortage.

“I hope the verdict in both cases will come in favour of the government. Once the judgment is passed, we will be able to address the shortage and make sand available for the public at lower rate,” Palaniswami said.

He said the government had issued GOs after framing proper rules and regulations for importing sand from overseas countries and bringing it from other States and selling it only through the PWD. Lack of severe restrictions might lead to irregularities, he added.