Rusty Lake’s videogames are the sort you’d come across when you’re scraping the bottom of the pit in videogames. You may look at the minimalist poster and wonder how a crow wearing a suit can find a place in the puzzle genre. The questions then only increase once you start playing the game. The developer has a few puzzles available free for smartphones, called the ‘Cube Escape’ series.

The puzzles often have a dark solution, the narrative and motivation of the lead character remains unexplained, and the music and the artwork may appeal to a certain kind of indie-loving gamers. But once you start playing it, it’s unputdownable till the puzzle is solved. Rusty Lake is releasing ‘Paradise’ this week — the game is set in a remote island which has apparently been cursed by the ten plagues of Egypt.

In little more interesting but unreliable news, there have been rumours that the Nintendo Switch might be getting a Pokemon 1 and 0 RPG soon! Amidst the noise on the ‘Injustice 2’ character updates (they’re bringing in Enchantress, and her critical move is possession of the opponent’s body), gamers are also excited about the proceedings of the ongoing CES 2018 technology conference and what it means for tech this year. The Big Format Gaming Displays are in this year with Nvidia and Acer releasing their line-up, which is in consonance with gaming consoles with 4k video making a huge entry this year.

In other news, we also have the fifth sequel of Monster Hunter: World, releasing its announce trailer for the new game, which features Elder Dragons. The gigantic monster battles happen in the varying environment of a locale known as ‘New World’. Apart from being able to distinguish Wyverns from Dragons, the game also promises some stunning visuals and exciting combat sequences. The game releases later this month. It’s been hardly a week into the new year and there’s so much happening in the gaming world — from the surge in weird indie games, to updates in existing co-operative multiplayers, graphic-heavy fantasy simulations, and new tech to bring them all together!

