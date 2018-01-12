CHENNAI: The Chennai winters are almost over and it is time for cottons and sleeveless clothes to take over. Prachi Garg, a young entrepreneur has come up with an exhibition, Style Kingdom Fashion and Lifestyle exhibition, on February 5 and 6. This is Prachi’s first time in the city, and naturally, she is excited. “I have been researching for over a year, and finally it will all come together,” she smiles.

Prachi Garg

A native of Agra, Prachi shifted to Chennai after her marriage two years ago. With a degree in finance from Lady Shriram College, New Delhi, and having, what she calls, ‘business in her genes’, Prachi always wanted to become a business woman. “But after coming to Chennai, I found the fashionista in me,” she says.

She noticed that though many were up-to-date about fashion here, they didn’t have many options available. “Through this exhibition, I aim to bring the best from all over the country. Since I was in Delhi for five years, and I grew up in Uttar Pradesh, I had a lot of contacts and through them I have roped in some women entrepreneurs for the show,” she explains.

The exhibition will include handlooms such as zardosi, chikankari, benarasi and more. “Most of them are coming here for the first time, like Khushnuma Khambatta, who designed clothes for Sonakshi Sinha in the film Noor, and many more.”

So what’s her take on Chennai’s fashion? “People are fashion-conscious here and they are very clued in about the latest trends. Here they think twice before spending, but if the product is worth it they just go for it. That is why I the exhibitors will keep the price range affordable,” she avers.

This spring-summer collection is all about pastels and Prachi says, “Olives, greens, yellows and blues command this season. We have curated clothes keeping in mind the weather.” For homemakers, they have a line of linen clothing that includes long gowns for comfort. “For office goers, there are linen saris and chikankari shirts,” she adds.

Through the exhibition, Prachi is also supporting two NGOs — Arthi Singhal’s NGO, New Delhi and Parampara, Chennai. “We have home decors made by the Arthi Singhal’s NGO and ghee diyas made by Parampara, also for sale.”

Style Kingdom Fashion and Lifestyle exhibition will be held on Feb 5&6 at Buva House, KNK Road. For details visit: FB: Prachistylekingdom Instagram: @stylekingdomchennai or call: 9456802842