CHENNAI: What happens when a software engineer and an RJ meet? There will be a a lot of ROFL moments. RJ Bhavneet and Vivek Muralidharan, two Hyderabad-based standup comedians, will be in the city this weekend to crack you up as part of Evam’s ‘The LOL of the Things’.

A software engineer, Vivek ventured into the standup arena about five years ago when he wanted to relieve the stress and tension that came with his job. “Yes, I live out of Hyderabad, but I am a Chennai paiyyan only,” says Vivek.

When he presents a set for Chennai, he translates his Hindi jokes to Tamil and that gives him an advantage over other comics. Ask him why there are so many engineers-turned-standup comics, and he says, “I don’t know…I mean I don’t think anybody from Railways would do standup comedy! I think it is also to do with the volume of stress and all that, or at least it looks like that.”

While Vivek comes from an engineering background, Bhavneet, who was earlier a journalist, is shuffling between his radio shows and open mics. He grew up watching a lot of standup comedy on TV and decided to give it a try after he quit journalism. He has been doing it for the last two years. So, how similar are his professions? “While being an RJ, there are certain topics I cannot touch upon, standup allows me to do that. Most of my gigs revolve around such topics like politics, religion, etc. In a sense they complement each other,” he explains.

Since he doesn’t prepare scripts before open mics, doesn’t he worry about negative feedback or backlash? “Yes, there are times when we talk about topics that raise eyebrows and people don’t want to hear about it,” he says. Bhavneet concurs and says that it is one of the challenges of being a standup comedian. “I do a lot of jokes on Sikhism and Sardars, but when I see another turban in the crowd, I am nervous,” he laughs.

Having worked together for other open mics and event, Vivek and Bhavneet will be touring across five cities — Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hampi — as they take people through a laughter ride and will be talking about anything and everything under the sun. “Vivek was not at all funny when I had met him the first time!” reveals Bhavneet. “But today he is one of the best in Hyderabad. He is more dedicated than any of us. There is a possibility, at the end of the show, that he might do well and I might not, so that’s a challenge,” he smiles.

Your family’s reaction when they heard you want to do standup comedy?

Vivek: As long as I don’t quit my job, they are okay with it.

Bhavneet: When I told them that I was quitting my job they said okay so what next. So I told them main jokes sunaoonga logon ko (I will tell jokes to people) and they said ‘haan, okay but what are

you going to do?’.

A topic you would like to address, but haven’t yet:

Bhavneet: There have been several killings in the recent past. I have presented a set on that to Vivek and some others. They laughed but said that I should never present this in public. If I do, then that might be the last they see of me.

Watch Vivek and Bhavneet live at Evam’s ‘LOL of the Things’ on Jan 14 from 7.30 pm onwards at Bay 146, Hotel Savera. For details call: 28114700