CHENNAI: When the song Tum Hi Ho from the Hindi movie Aashiqui 2 was released in 2013, it became so popular among audiences that every stage show and programme seemed incomplete without the song. And as the popularity of the song grew, the number of YouTube videos with different covers of the songs too grew immensely. And one such cover which became a huge hit was that of the young singer Shirley Setia, so much so that it went on to receive over two million views on YouTube.

The ‘Pyjama Popstar’ (as she was titled by New Zealand Herald) who became a singing sensation overnight today has 1.7 million subscribers to her YouTube channel and has also made entry into B’town. The Auckland-based Indian singer who will be in the city for Beep Experience Management’s Live in Concert talks to CE about her journey, the shift from YouTube to live stage and her upcoming projects.

While pursuing marketing and publicity, you were also a RJ and doing music as well. How did you juggle all three?

It was quite difficult. I remember days when I have stayed up till 6 am, editing videos, and then going to write an exam at 8 am. I guess when you really want to do something, you find a way. It was only after I finished my degree that I wanted to move to India to see if anything can work out for me here.

From your first YouTube video to making an entry into Bollywood and doing original music, you have come a long way. Did you ever think you would achieve so much and in such a short period of time?

I feel everyone dreams of achieving such milestones, and I did the same too. But little did I know that it would all slowly fall into place. It has definitely not been an easy journey so far. I have come across many people who told me to give up when I started. But I kept going without any expectations, because making music gave me happiness.

How challenging was the shift from singing and uploading YouTube videos to doing live gigs?

It was quite challenging, especially because I had little to no experience of delivering a live stage performance, before moving to India. With making videos or singing in a studio, there are always chances to do a second take; but with live performances, one time is all that you get. I know it’s physically not possible to always give your 100% as there are times when I have been terribly unwell and on antibiotics, but still I have performed anyway. However all my fans are very understanding, and I love them for that.

This is your second time in Chennai, how does it feel to come back?

The last time I came was for a college festival, and to be honest, I did not expect so much love from Chennai. All of us (the band) were simply blown away by the love we received and they were one of the best audiences we’ve performed for. So we are all definitely looking forward to coming back to Chennai for the first public performance.

You made your debut in Bollywood with Disco Disco (A Gentleman — 2017) and sang along with Benny Dayal. How was your first recording in Bollywood?

I am yet to meet Benny (laughs). I recorded the song with both Sachin and Jigar. I’m so happy they saw me as the voice for this song. It was a genre that I had never touched before, as I have mainly covered romantic songs.

Have you been subjected to negative and hurtful comments?

Yes, I have faced a lot of negativity. But I started my journey because it was truly what I wanted to do. I’ll continue going on as long as it keeps me happy. And I hope that during this journey, I can touch people’s hearts in positive ways. I think the best way is to ignore the comments and just keep going. They’re basically just trolls who have no constructive criticism to offer you anyway!

Shirley Setia will perform live at the concert by Beep Experience Management on Jan 19 from 7.30 pm onwards at The Park. For details call: 9940615200