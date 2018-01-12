CHENNAI: MOP Vaishnav College organised Inspire 2018, International Media Summit on Filmmaking, the day two of which included five sessions by filmmakers.

‘Telling the tales’ by Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage was all about scripting techniques. Ram, filmmaker, spoke about how a director can brand himself. Sreekar Prasad, editor, talked about various editing techniques used in films, and Tapas Nayak, sound engineer delivered an address on sound effects and techniques.

The session concluded with an interesting panel discussion ‘Whose cinema is it anyway?’ reflecting narratives on the intersection of state, filmmakers and the audience. K Hariharan director, professor, Ashoka University and visiting faculty at University of Pennsylvania. Barbara (Hollywood filmmaker) was the moderator, and Uma Vangal, filmmaker, visiting professor of films, Kenyon College, Vasanth S Sai, filmmaker and Hema Rukmani, CEO, The Mandal Entertainment, were the panelists.

Accountability in both ethical and aesthetic aspects in films were discussed. “Technological advances have made films lose its earlier charm,” said Hariharan.

“Films have become an integral part of our lives, and the audience has become a part of films permanently as well. Accountability has increased,” stated Uma Vangal. The panel also covered topics on production and budgeting of movies. The panel session also had an open platform for students to ask questions and interact with the panelists.

The programme ended with a valedictory function, where S Ravi Varman, cinematographer, filmmaker, producer and writer was the chief guest.