CHENNAI: If you had seen standup comic Vir Das’s Netflix special Abroad Understanding, where he theorises that all religions of the world should be updated, under the care of apple with Jesus Pro and Islam 6S, one cannot ignore but marvel about the incidents that would unravel if he met god or was a spiritual guru himself. Ahead of his ‘The Boarding Das tour’ at Phoenix MarketCity this weekend, we caught up with the highest selling English comic in the country, whose ‘potcasts’, a series on his YouTube channel where he delivers news sitting in a toilet, are all the rage on social media. Excerpts follow...

What would crack god up but also get him/her thinking?

Is god atheist? Because that could be problematic. I mean, self-belief is the first step to existing on this planet, right? Also, I am sure that he/she’s already cracking up while listening to prayers. We all pray for random things!

If god was one of the hecklers, what would you do?

I’d just say “Now I know where your followers get it from”.

If you could co-write for a show with god, what would you name it?

‘God and a Half man’ or ‘Good lord’

You get to create/change something with god’s power. What would it be?

Nothing. I’ll let it be. I’ve seen Bruce Almighty! That’s real, right? On a serious note, I would make sure there are no refugees in the world.

A potcast dedicated to all atheists. What would your opening line be?

‘In the year 2018 AD, we can finally prove that god doesn’t exist’ or ‘You shouldn’t be watching this because this could give you hope’.

Your potcasts, standup or films. What would god prefer?

I think he would prefer my potcast. Often, when I am on the pot and eaten something bad, I end up saying ‘oh god!’

If you were a spiritual guru, what would you call yourself and what would you preach?

I would call myself Baba Das and my preaching would be this: You don’t need to go to houses of religion to look for god/spirituality. You can find it anywhere.

Where would you take god for a date?

To an open mic! I would get him to perform just to see how many people laugh, and also for katti roll in Delhi.

If god was a woman, what would your pick-up line be?

What do you mean “if” god was a woman?! And I would say ‘I am sorry’. That’s 99% of what I end up saying to women in my life.

If you could ask one question to god, what would it be?

Why do people put elaichi in biryani? And also, he made so many tall people in the world...why not me?

A stereotype about god that you are sure is false.

That they know everything. I think they’re still figuring things out and watching Netflix!

What do you think will offend god?

People who use his name to divide people! Our interpretation of all the peaceful things he wants us to do…and instead we become violent, might offend him. Also, I don’t think he’s on board with Pokemon Go.

Hollywood vs Bollywood: which industry would you want god to be in ‘as punishment’? Why?

I think if he wants to be in the industry he’s already punishing himself. So, let the poor guy be. Also, if it’s the other way round and he wants to punish them, I think he should make them sign me in more movies!

If you had the power to grant one gift to god, what would it be?

Followers who can travel through time and undo some of the creations like smartphones, machine guns and the day Trump was conceived.

Hell or heaven — which one would you want to escape? Why and what’s the plan?

I would crack really bad jokes until they let me get out of heaven. Hell would be more fun because I have a feeling that all comedians, rockstars and artistes will be there!



Vir Das will perform on January 14 at Phoenix MarketCity from 7 pm onwards. For tickets, visit: BookMyShow