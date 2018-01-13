VELLORE: Pongal celebrations are incomplete without the sweetness of jaggery. But, for sugarcane farmers and jaggery makers, it is a different story altogether.

Sugarcane crops take long 11 months to get ready for harvest. Even though the kind of jaggery used for Pongal is made from a different variety of sugarcane, the lives of all kinds of sugarcane farmers and jaggery makers are full of struggles.

Usually, sugarcane cultivation starts in December and crop is harvested in October or November next year. This long process was very much evident when Express visited Kavasambattu village in K V Kuppam Panchayat Union.

Their efforts depend on two indispensable factors — labour and rain. Due to the uncertainty in climate and market conditions and shortage of labour, the number of jaggery producers in this village has come down by 50 per cent in the last ten years.

“There were 50 jaggery producers in our village, but now, the number has come down to 15. On an average, we produce around 300 kg of jaggery balls per day in our unit. Every time, 240 litres of sugarcane extract is poured into the cauldron. It is boiled for more than one hour.

“The sweet viscous fluid is then poured out from the cauldron into a small compartment made on the ground. It is then left to cool and when its temperature is unbearable, rolled into jaggery balls using a wet cloth,” Babu added.

Once the balls are ready, they take them to Vellore market, Babu said and added that their village is very much connected to jaggery but their lives are not as sweet as their produce.