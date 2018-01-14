CHENNAI: THE ninth edition of the Hindu Spiritual Fair, organised by the Hindu Spiritual Service Foundation and the Initiative for Moral and Cultural Foundation, will be held at Guru Nanak College between January 24 and 29.

The fair, which attracted more than seven lakh people last year, will continue to highlight six themes of conserving forest and wildlife, preserving ecology, sustaining the environment, inculcating family and human values, fostering women’s honour and instilling patriotism. This year, it will feature nine curtain-raiser events across the city from January 15.

The first one, ‘Vivekananda Ratha Yatra’ on January 15, will feature 26 rathas that will go to more than 1,000 schools in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

Curtain-raiser events such as a Yogathon at Anna University on January 17, swimathon at the YMCA swimming pool at Nandanam on January 18 and cyclothon from Madhya Kailash to Guru Nanak College on January 21 will also be held.

The fair will be attended by spiritual leaders such as Omkarananda, Buddhist leader Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche and renowned socio-economic commentators like S Gurumurthy.

“Ganga Kaveri Mangaltirth Kalash Yatra, where thousands of north Indian women will carry pots of water on their head to Guru Nanak College in support of linking the Cauvery and Ganga, will be held on January 23,” said Annal, media coordinator of the fair.