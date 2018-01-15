CHENNAI: Being the perfectionist that she is, Nandita Pandey, the city-based image consultant, personal branding coach and entrepreneur, was always focused and would put in best efforts to make her projects and presentations successful. After working in HR, handling performance management and organisational development strategies, she never thought she would become an image consultant, because she was never really worried about her looks.

“I had my own way of dressing, but that was least of my concerns,” she says. It was after having been denied a chance to present a project in front of an international audience because of her looks that things took a turn for Nandita. “My physical looks were taken into account. I had put on a lot of weight and sometimes my hair would be tied in a knot with a pencil or pen, because I would be more focused on doing my presentation.”

Her first book, Dressology — The science of power dressing, will be launched in the city this weekend. So, what were the challenges of putting years of experience on paper and compiling them into a book? “I was lucky that I got to talk to a couple of people who have written books on the subject before. So they guided me through it and gave me a lot of clarity. But I was really emotional and overwhelmed so I would end up writing a lot more than expected, and then I would cut it down later,” she recalls.

The book, a guide to power dressing, also includes pictorial representations and illustrations. It not only has Nandita’s personal experiences and guidelines but also those of 20 leaders from diverse fields across the country and their views on the importance of dressing.

Although she was raised in the North, Nandita has been living in Chennai for over 10 years. “It is home away from home,” she smiles, adding that the city slowly becomes a part of you once you start living here. “I love the people of Chennai, they are so helpful.”

Tips

● We shouldn’t be obsessed with physical appearance, it doesn’t matter. What matters is that you carry yourself well.

● Whatever you wear, be comfortable. You shouldn’t wear clothes because it is trending, it should enhance your personality.

● You need to be appropriately dressed for different occasions. You cannot go to a wedding wearing your office formals. There is appropriate attire for each occasion.

● Be well groomed, no matter what you wear — it is extremely important

Nandita Pandey’s book Dressology — The science of power dressing will be launched on Jan 20 from 7 pm onwards at The Westin Chennai, Velachery. For details call: 66333777