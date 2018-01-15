CHENNAI: Coming from a nattuvanar parampara and also being the first-born grandchild in the Kalaimamani Swamimalai Rajarathnam Pillai family, dance did not just happen to Nrithya Pillai overnight. She was exposed to music and dance from her childhood itself as she was raised by her grandparents; and Nrithya says she was named, albeit aptly, by her grandfather.

“I could recognise ragas and sing dance songs like rhymes. My grandfather was certainly proud of my natural inclination. The name probably came from subscribing to the sanskritisation that started pervading the dance scenario during his days,” she explains. The dancer, who will be doing a dance recital in the city talks about her grandfather, changes in the dance form and her most memorable performance.

Tell us about your childhood

I studied in PSBB, learnt Sanskrit and shlokas and had a burden-free childhood as a famous nattuvanar guru’s grand-daughter. But with age, I slowly started to feel the burden of belonging to my community since the nattuvanars were slowly vanishing. It was fine to learn dance but there was a sort of apprehension to take up dance as a profession, particularly dancing and not teaching.

Can you take us through the nattuvanar parampara?

There is usually not much of clarity surrounding the lineage of nattuvanars and devadasis. I think some of our families somehow forgot or did not share their histories with pride due to the social stigma. The vazhuvoor tradition has its beginnings from the Chola era. As told by Padmashri Vazhuvoor Ramiah Pillai, a vazhuvoor parampara nattuvanar was the court musician and the dance teacher to Princess Kundavai Peravai. The community was close knit and the nattuvanars and the dancers were trained extensively in music and dance. Incidentally, my maternal grandmother’s father was a noted mridhangam vidwan — Natarajasundaram Pillai.

What was Kalaimamani Swamimalai Rajarathnam Pillai like?

He was the gentlest man I have known in my entire life. He was a devout husband and had not one unkind word for anyone. That is something I will remember of him, the way he treated my grandmother — with utmost respect and love. He used to call me kuttima, and sing to me in neelambari to put me to sleep .This same kindness and gentleness came through in his teaching. He was what we would call a ‘gentleman’ in the truest possible sense. I also feel that he did not get his due in terms of awards and recognition.

As an art form, how has dance evolved over the years?

My grandfather spoiled me as a kid. But after he passed away, things changed. Dancing and dance suddenly became less acceptable. Strangely my grandmother, who happens to have only seen dance all her life, is my greatest critic. She constantly asks me to better myself and I try. And over the years, there are so many new things that have come up in dance and I can’t do most of it. Long jathis, long arudhis, jumps, leaps, knee spins, lifts, poses etc are things both my body and mind are not agile enough for. The more I see, the more I want to delve into traditional jathis and korvais from the different nattuvanar paramparas and also evocative abhinaya that is driven by manodharma.

Music has been a part of your lineage. How much of it has helped you as a dancer?

My grandfather was noted for his singing prowess as much as his jathi recitation skills. I might not have been his greatest rasika, but I sure was his youngest rasika who spent a lot of time with him and his music. Someday soon, I would like to sing intermittently while dancing and attempt at doing what some dancers from my community can do. I have always enjoyed music and it evokes all kinds of emotions in me.

Tell us a bit about your upcoming performance.

I am going to present a traditional margam, with old choreographies and compositions. We have come to a stage where there is so much modernity that sticking to old genre of dance is a kind of novelty. Art for me comes with the baggage of its history. And the history of Bharatanatyam is still relevant to me. I cannot renounce the codification my ancestors must have done so meticulously. I respect the blood and sweat they have put into the art.

