CHENNAI: Most of our religious scriptures preach that non violence is the supreme religion. Therefore it can be inferred that violence is the greatest of all evils. Though it has many faces like anger, hatred and cruelty, taking someone’s life is considered to be the highest degree of violence. Going a step ahead, killing those who are innocent and have no contribution in making the situation come to the edge is an even greater crime. And the supreme of all forms of cruelties is en masse killing of innocent civilians.

We all have read about mass murders in history books coloured with tales of bloodshed. We have also heard about aerial bombings on one country by another, read about mass extermination of one community by the head of another and so on. But, despite such gruesome episodes to learn from, we humans are not ready to budge, as a result of which terrorist attacks, suicide bombings and wars continue to threaten life everywhere today and preparations for more and fiercer mass murders continue to be made.

The present period of lull and peace with simultaneous preparation of war is merely postponing an even greater man-made disaster. Looking at all this, many people ask if this impending doom would end up in the eviction of humans from the planet or what would the fate of earth be after the forth coming holocaust?

Well! The truth is that this tragic episode will actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise. It will put an end to the vicious and wicked era when life is becoming more worrisome, fearsome and sorrowful with each passing day and when mistrust, suspicion and uncertainty have made peace elusive.

Hence, the holocaust would act as a cleansing agent to wipe away everything that is old, false, bad and broken and construct a new world of spiritual and material perfection. It will usher in the dawn of a new golden era, a time that would offer perfect purity, peace, plenty and protection for generations to come. So are you ready ?