CHENNAI: With the textbook corporation archiving old Tamil books to preserve the language, it is unclear how much impact this can make on the current education system. While officials from the corporation opine that children grasp technical words more easily when they learn them in the language they are familiar with, it is unclear how practical the approach is.

“Students should have a strong conceptual hold of their fundamentals. That can happen easily when they are trained in the language they speak at home,” Dr Sankara Saravanan from the textbook board said.

S Yuvatheeswari, a Master’s student in physics, concurred. “I pursued my schooling in Tamil. Although I struggled a little when I joined an English college, I could manage easily because I had a strong understanding of the concepts that were taught to me,” she said.

There are many factors involved in delivering quality basic education, and language is clearly the key to communication and understanding in the classroom. In India, several schools allow English to singularly dominate the education sector. “Compounded by chronic difficulties such as low levels of teacher education, poorly designed curricula and lack of adequate school facilities make both learning and teaching extremely difficult, particularly when the language of instruction is also foreign to the teacher,” according to a paper commissioned for the Education For All Global Monitoring Report 2005, The Quality Imperative.

The paper added that when children learn in a language they are familiar with, they can communicate through writing as soon as they understand and the need for memorising will reduce. “Learning to read is most efficient when students know the language and can employ psycholinguistic guessing strategies,” the paper noted.

However, Yuvatheeswari’s professor from a private college in Chennai disagreed with her. “Every year, we get at least 10 students from Tamil medium. While we are keen on facilitating a smoother transitions for these students, a lot of them get demotivated on seeing their classmates converse fluently in English,” said the teacher, who did not want to be named.

Need for english to be taught as well

My students educated purely in Tamil medium get demoralised when they pursue higher studies in English. To combat the problem, Dr Sankara Saravanan suggested that English be taught simultaneously so that concepts can be imported easily to the other language once a student is conceptually strong.