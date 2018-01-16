CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man with intellectual disability reportedly went missing near the Adyar gate bus stop on Saturday morning. M Praveen Kumar, a resident of Kotturpuram, has been working as a house keeping staff at Hotel Savera for the last five years. “On Saturday morning, Praveen’s mother Vijayalakshmi accompanied him to the hotel.

They boarded a bus at Kotturpuram and got off at the Adyar gate bus stop to change another bus. While getting into the second bus, Vijayalakshmi boarded the bus from the front entrance and asked Praveen to get in from the rear door.

Assuming that he had boarded the bus, she believed he was seated at the back. A few minutes later, after the bus moved she realised he was missing and immediately got off the bus in search of him, but in vain,” narrated Kalpana Rao, principal of Vidya Sagar (day centre) in Kotturpuram and a special school for children with cerebral palsy and other neurological disabilities where Praveen underwent his vocational training classes.

Despite searching around, Vijayalakshmi was not able to trace Praveen and then she lodged a missing complaint with the Teynampet police. “Praveen was keen that he wanted to work and hence his parents enrolled him for vocational training and he is good at cleaning and has been working at the hotel for the past five years,” said Kalpana.