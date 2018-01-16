CHENNAI: Mischa came home crying in a small basket on January 25, 2010. She had just been separated from her mother and missed her terribly. From the moment I picked her up to soothe her, I knew that she would change my life for the better, and she did, more than I could ever imagine she would.

I spent the first few months learning how to properly care for a puppy, researching on the best nutrition and customising it using localproduce. I googled for safe training practices that would helppeople around her communicate with her and help hergrow into a kind, gentle, well-mannered dog.

She understood early that my working hours would sometimes be late and that I detested incessant noise. Never once has she caused any ofus any grief. Regardless of our day, coming home to her wagging tail and happy barks are the best reward for us. She has been in some terrible mishaps and deliberately hurt, but never once through all that pain has she lost her spirit or herlove of everyone. She would never hurt a fly but will never cease to protect me with all her strength.

As a puppy she was a bundle of energy, always running across the whole perimeter of our home, eating up my prized orchids out of jealousy, trying tokeep rats as her pet! As the years have passed she is now content with taking the sun all dayand cuddling in her blankets all night.

She has helped me seek out and cherish lasting experiencesin life. She has taught me to find joy again in the simple things, a long walk in the park, the warm sun in winter, a juicy bone.. She has turned everyone around her into more compassionate beings, with her patient love she has converted non-dog lovers into dog fiends,and the proper kind too, they now treat dogs as the family they are meant to be.

Through her I understood how irresponsible it is to buy dogs at all, to covet breeds rather than healthy natural selection, and that every dog was just as gentle and kind as her. Hers is a love that is pure andtrue and a love I am incredibly privileged to have.