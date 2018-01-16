CHENNAI: Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur saw a footfall of almost one lakh visitors this Pongal. The park, which was closed last year becasue of the damages caused by Cyclone Vardah, was overwhelmed by crowd this year, particularly on Kaanum Pongal (Tuesday).

The park officials came up with several strategies to prevent stampede during peak hours. The park was opened an hour earlier and closed an hour later on Tuesday. “To manage the crowd, we brought in about 130 forest department staff from Chennai, Vellore and Villupuram. We also sought help from about 200 volunteers who are a part of the National Cadet Corps from various colleges,” said a senior forest official, adding that they also had help from the police department later in the day.

To avoid crowding at ticket counters, the zoo management introduced digital ticketing systems. Visitors bought tickets online or used their cards to pay at one of the 30 tickets counters. “We also put up a make-shift tent for visitors to wait. Only one member of the family had to wait in line to buy tickets, while the rest could wait in the shade,” the official said.

Despite tight security and crowd-managing barricades, eight children went missing in the park on Monday and Tuesday. However, the officials managed to locate all of them within a few hours. “To ensure safety during peak hours, about 30 CCTV cameras were installed all over the campus,” the official said.

Every enclosure had at least one person to monitor, making it easy to control crowd locally and prevent any damage to the animal enclosure or prevent any man-animal conflict, the official said. Some enclosures including those in which the Malabar giant Squirrel and snakes were kept, were kept out of reach. This was because, the approach passage is narrow and the park officials wanted to prevent any mishaps.

“We also temporarily expanded the parking facility to fit 1,500 more vehicles,” the official said. “The park worked together with the fire department, Metro Water, TNEB and health department to prevent any accident.”

For details, call Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur 22751089