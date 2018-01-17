CHENNAI: Due to lack of alternatives, manual scavenging is still practiced in many parts of the country. Keeping this problem in mind, a Thiruvananthapuram– based startup GenRobotics have developed a robot ‘Bandicoot’ that cleans the manholes without the help of any human. A group of BTech graduates came up with this idea after they came across deaths of people who were engaged in cleaning manholes and septic tanks. They thought about this problem and started working on it. “Our prime objective was to research on the project and design our robot in such a way that no man should be made to do this kind of work,” says Vimal Govind, founder and CEO.

Generally, the manholes are designed in such a way that humans can enter it if a block needs to be cleaned. “So, we wanted to convert these manholes to roboholes where a robot can enter and do the cleaning”, he added. GenRobotics was founded in 2015 by a team of eight members who wanted to create robots that would not require much manpower. The Bandicoot has a dual advantage as it not only cleans the manhole but also has an equipment that cleans the sewer lines. Vimal said, “We developed a robot that can be used in two different types of pits — sewer lines and manholes. The robot, Bandicoot, is made like a rat that can go inside heavily blocked sewer lines and clean it.”

This robot’s mechanism is quite interesting. “This spider-shaped robot first removes the manhole cover through a magnetic system as the weight of the cover is about 80 kg and is hard to break it open. Bandicoot climbs down the pit, starts cleaning the manhole and then collects the waste. The original size of the waste is converted and then the waste is collected,” he explained. Currently, this robot is not attached to a vehicle but the team is working on it. Vimal stressed that Bandicoot is a user-friendly robot and it is not made to replace human jobs and can be operated by anyone. GenRobotics is supported by the Kerala Water Authority so that they can provide Bandicoots to the state. Presently the prototype is made of wood. Vimal said that later on the design will be modified. “The trial was conducted inside the lab under the same conditions. Before February 15, the field test will be conducted and more Bandicoots will be made to end manual scavenging soon.”