CHENNAI: Love Bollywood beats and mixes? DJ Deep Bhamra Aka DJ Deep will be in the city this Friday to spin the disc with some energetic Bollywood numbers. “I have been DJing for the last eight years. I was even in Chennai for two years...so, I am aware of the pulse of the Chennai audience and about the kind of Bollywood music they prefer!” declares the resident DJ for I-Bar, The Park Hotel, Bengaluru.

The music producer-cum-DJ is part of the new breed of emerging DJs and shares that he works intuitively and strives to play quality music for the audience. As we talk about his journey, he recalls, “I was always interested in music but, never had a family background in it. I faintly remember my mother playing the dholki. That was more of a hobby for her and she didn’t take it up as a career. I was motivated to do something in music and began learning the drums and later, the piano.”

But why DJing? Deep points the recession that hit about eight years ago. “I was working for a big company and a lot of my colleagues lost their job due to the crisis. Though I didn’t, I realised that it could happen to anyone anytime. So, I wanted to step into a field where I am not under anybody or at risk of being unemployed. That’s when I started looking at music more seriously. That was my calling,” he narrates.

With a plethora of DJ classes opening its doors to the public, Deep says that the real challenge lies in breaking into the scene. “There are a lot of classes that teach the art. So, anyone can enroll and learn the basics. But, to break into the scene and earn a name, you need to have your own style and originality matters,” he explains.

During his first performance, he admits he was nervous. “I was so nervous that I had asked another DJ to accompany me, in case I had one of those ‘blank moments’. But, it went really well!” he shares.

From his performance with cricketer Chris Gayle for one of his business promotions at Arbor Brewing Company, Bengaluru, to now, Deep has come a long way. “I remember him asking a lot of African beat songs to be played. So, that day was full of that and Gangnam style, which is one of his favourite songs!” he recalls.

Deep is popular among the DJ circle for his Bollywood and commercial house sets but, he loves dabbling in multiple genres, including deep house and tropical house. “I am more popular for my Bollywood sets. But I also like playing other genres. For me, the most challenging part is to make sure that the people you play for, call you back and that they go back home with an experience after the gig. But I think I have been able to do both, over the years,” he says.

Deep has played for several international gigs and opened for international artistes like Allure, JOOF and Bally Sagoo. “Opening for popular DJs is a dream come true for anyone who is starting out. So I have been fortunate enough to open for several artistes including DJ NYK, which was a wonderful experience!” he says.