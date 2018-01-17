CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man died after he fell from the eighth floor of a multi-storeyed under construction building in Chromepet, here on Tuesday morning.There were absolutely no safety and basic accident prevention measures in place in the building on Grand Southern Trunk (GST), which was sealed in September last year, for commencing construction allegedly without necessary approval, official sources said.

Munna Vora of Jharkhand was engaged in plastering the eighth floor when he is reported to have slipped and fell from over 75 feet. He landed near the portico of the building under construction and died instantly, investigators told Express. The accident occurred around 9.45 am.An eye witness said the victim landed near the periphery of the construction site close to the service lane of GST Road. Workers at the site took the victim to the Tambaram taluk government hospital at Chromepet where Munna Vora was ‘declared dead’ on arrival.The body was removed to the mortuary for post-mortem. A case has been registered by Chromepet police.