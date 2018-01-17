CHENNAI: South India has been a repository of treasures for centuries. However, several of these priceless artefacts have been looted by people from foreign lands. One such gem is the Orlov diamond, which today sits as part of the collection of the Diamond Fund of the Moscow Kremlin. Theatre Marina, in its upcoming production — ThiruArangan, will be staging a play about the diamond stone.

“The story is inspired from a short story written by J Ragunathan,” begins director R Giridharan. “When we decided to do a play based on that, Ragunathan and I, wanted to make it into a full-fledged script that involves both historical-factual evidences and fiction.” This isn’t Giridharan’s first rodeo. He had made another historical fantasy drama, Abayarangathilaga, in October 2017.

The diamond once served as the eye of the temple deity of Srirangam and was stolen by a French soldier who had deserted during the Carnatic wars, in the early 18th century. “He is said to have befriended a poor Iyengar in Srirangam to enter the temple and then steal it. That’s how the actual story goes,” explains Giridharan.

While this story/legend is familiar to most history enthusiasts, the timeline of how the diamond was sold to a merchant in Madras and later, passed on to several other merchants before it reached the hands of Count Gregory Grigorievich Orlov is truly intriguing. “These are true historical events. We also have a fictitious story spun around all the happenings that will connect everything together,” explains the director.

The creative heads worked on the script for three months, before flagging the rehearsals. “We were very serious about the script. If it grabs the attention of the government, it could even pave way for us to get our treasure back!” he exclaims.

The 30-member crew has been rehearsing for the past two months and Giridharan avers that everyone needs to have pride about their own heritage. “We usually shoot videos for our teasers ahead of the play. Last time in Thanjavur, we were surprised that not many knew about the ‘hat man’. Similarly, when we asked people about the treasures that were stolen from us, they are oblivious of it. That was disappointing. We hope to create that awareness and make them curious to know more,” he opines.The sets for the play have been designed by Mohan babu, supported on the lights by Mano, songs by Anuradha Sriram and produced by Keerthi Mariappan.