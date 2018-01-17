CHENNAI: Visiting the annual Chennai Trade Fair at Island Grounds and soaking in the energetic atmosphere there has always been on my bucket list. The last time I visited the fair, I was probably at an age where I could easily get lost and someone from the ‘Missing persons’ counter had to make an announcement to safely hand me over to my family. But this time, I knew I could do this myself!

Take a walk through the entrance and a huge exhibit of, ‘The Wonders of the World’ welcomes the visitors. A bit ahead, pushing through hordes of people, are exhibits of Harry Potter, Madagascar, De Monte Colony, Baahubali, Barbie and Chota Bheem. Packed with curious visitors, queuing up to take a peek into these fancy exhibits, the fair looks like a layman’s Universal studios.

Cut to the past, I recall Chennai Trade Fair having a different aura. It housed predominantly educative stalls by the government. For instance, a stall by the police department with live police dogs, models of different townships and a display of tribal habitats and the Thigil Kugai (horror house) were the main attractions. While the primary motto of the fair was to promote trade and tourism, it also meant a tad bit more for Gen X.

Scenes from the Chennai Trade Fair, Island Grounds

“We used to look forward to the trade fair during Pongal time. The excitement, the government stalls, the toy train, the stage shows and stalls selling innovative equipments like the vegetable cutter were a huge craze back then!” reminisces 49-year-old AK Malathy.

While new exhibits have taken over the old ones, food stalls like, Dilli Appalam, Panju mittai (Cotton candy), and Ooty Cauliflower Bajji have become an irreplaceable part of the fair. “I remember visiting the trade fair with my family and enjoying the cotton candy and big Dilli Appalams. There used to be carnival games like ring toss where one can throw the ring on a specific item and take it home!” smiles a 40-something Viji Hariharan.

Special buses from multiple locations to the trade fair were quite common. “I vividly remember taking the exhibition special bus from T Nagar to Island grounds. We used to spend a whole day there, checking out the multiple exhibits,” recalls Natarajan Sankararaman.

The cone ice creams, Dilli Appalams and clothes from different parts of the country used to excite the Gen X and baby boomers back then. “We couldn’t get it in any other place in the city. There also used to be a huge screen where movies were screened and Bommalattam performances used to be staged,” adds Natarajan.

Today, the fair has grown manifold with exhibits that include exotic birds, water ball (a close imitation of zorbing), paintball, 3D cinemas and multiple rides but the old-timers seem to still hover over the memories of what it once was. “It used to be our hangout spot. We used to plan a week in advance to go there. The ticket prices were also not expensive. I still visit the trade fair every year and this time, I am planning to take my grandchildren!” says Mohan Raj, a 55-year-old.