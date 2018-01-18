CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man with alleged intellectual disabilities died after he was run over by a van on Anna Salai.The police traced the body on Tuesday with the help of photos that were circulated in the WhatsApp groups.

It was only on Wednesday that the victim’s father Manavalan, who had returned from a temple in Kerala, was informed about the death of his son. Following which, the parents identified the body kept at the government hospital. M Praveen Kumar of Kotturpuram was working as a housekeeping staff at a star hotel on Dr Radhakrishnan Salai for the last five years. He went missing on Saturday morning around 6.45 when he was on his way to work along with his mother.

On Sunday, Chintadripet police were informed about an accident in which a water van had capsized near the head post office at Anna Salai.When police reached the spot, they recovered the van and helped the driver Murugan (38). “It was only after they removed the vehicle, they found Praveen smashed to death,” said a police source.

Investigation revealed that the van was meant to supply water to railway stations. The vehicle had reportedly started from Kilpauk and had supplied water at Mambalam railway station and was headed to Central station.“The van was nearing the head post office when there was a problem in the steering and the vehicle ran amok. The driver Murugan (38), was trying to avoid knocking down a two-wheeler which was ahead of the vehicle and turned left to stop on the pavement when he lost control and the vehicle capsized,” said the investigation officer. “Even then, the driver and the cleaner who were in the van were not aware that the vehicle had hit Praveen who was walking on the pavement. It was only after police tried to lift the van, they found Praveen’s body with his face disfigured. Immediately, it was recovered and sent to the government hospital,” the officer added.

A case was registered and the police were trying to identify the man. The next day, the Kotturpuram station had sent a Whatsapp message to all police station about the missing youth along with his photo by which Chintadripet police identified him. On Wednesday, Praveen’s father returned from Sabarimala, only after which he was informed about his son’s death.

“On Saturday, Praveen’s mother Vijayalakshmi had gone along with her son to drop him at work. They had boarded a bus from Kotturpuram and got off at Adyar gate bus stop to take another bus. After getting into another bus, Vijayalakshmi believed Praveen was seated at the back. A few minutes later, she realised he was missing and immediately got off,” said Kalpana Rao, principal of Vidya Sagar (day centre) in Kotturpuram and a special school for children with cerebral palsy and other disabilities. Praveen resides along with his parents- Manavalan who works in the postal department and Vijayalakshmi and two siblings. His siblings also have been diagonised with the same disorder. “But, Praveen was keen to work and hence his parents enrolled him for vocational training and he is good at cleaning and has been working for the past five years,” said Kalpana.