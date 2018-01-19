CHENNAI: People of all ages,at least once in their lives, have played games online but often this interest in gaming or for a particular game does not stay for long. Playing video games have always been associated with the male gender and females are often ridiculed if they show an interest in gaming. But here is 30-year-old Dipica Jerome from Mumbai, who can put all of those assumptions to shame.

Dipica stepped into the gaming world professionally when she was working as the marketing head of a digital fine arts company. But if you ask her if she was interested in gaming from a very young age, she says, “I liked playing games from the time I had access to computer. I used to play Roadrash, Prince of Persia, Dave, Digger, Pacman etc in those days. Later, one of my friends introduced me to other games like Command and Conquer Red Alert and that was the first game I really liked and then started exploring other games.”

Although she likes to play games like Command and Conquer Generals, Heroes of Newerth, Heroes of the Storm, League of Legends, she says she prefers to play more strategy games as she likes gameplay and the competitiveness in it. And now she plays Dota 2, a multiplayer online video game which is trending in the gaming field.

The gaming scenario has changed and Dipica says , “2017 has seen a rise in the gaming scenario all over the world especially India.”Gaming has become very competitive. There are many gamers who play to compete in tournaments as such. The prize pool is also huge nowadays. We have seen a lot of gamers come forward in many events and tourneys held this year.

Dipica is of the opinion that the opportunities for women in the field of gaming has changed drastically. The unwanted stigma that is present being a girl gamer is no more a problem now as more and more women are into the gaming world nowadays. “Be it being a professional Dota 2 or Counter Strike:Global Offensive player or a Cosplayer, women have made their presence felt.

Another point to note is that women are present both within the casual gaming network as well as the competitive arena,” she says. To make a place in the gaming world when it was not much of a attraction is what Dipica Jerome has achieved despite all odds. Having been a serious gamer for the past 20 years, this gamer has always taken time off her busy schedule and even participated in many tournaments, one being the IESC which was held in November 2016 in Mumbai. She even used to run a gaming cafe.

At the moment, she is busy promoting women gamers who want to pursue gaming if they think they are good and want to make a career in it. “Along with this, I want to promote cosplay through my own venture called Cosleela,” she adds.