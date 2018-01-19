CHENNAI: The Madras Christian College will harness half of its power requirements from the sun. A 500-kw solar power plant spread over three acres was commissioned at the college’s farm on Thursday by US Consul-General Robert G Burgess.

The facility, partially funded by the United States AID American Schools and Hospitals Abroad ( USAID ASHA) and United Board for Christian Higher Education In Asia,is expected to produce approximately 2500 units of electricity every day under favourable weather conditions.

According to officials in the college, this is the first time a college in the city has migrated to solar power at one go in such magnitude.

Speaking at the event, Principal Alexander Jesudasan highlighted college’s progress toward a green campus and commitment towards a clean environment.“The college is renowned for its greenery but now it will truly be considered as a green campus,” he said.

The chief financial officer for the college, The Bursar C Sundaraj said the Rs 5.40-crore investment in the 1,600 solar panels and power generators would be recovered in 12 years.Jerry C Mojzis, Agreement Officer, USAID-ASHA, who also spoke at the event, deemed the environmentally-friendly facility an “overarching link of friendship” between the two institutions. Burgess lauded the MCC for the facility and extended the support of the US government toward sustainable energy in Asia.

Project data

Total cost - Rs 5.40 crore

Number of panels - 1,600

Output - 2,500 units/ per day

Spread - 3 acres