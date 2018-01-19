CHENNAI: A journey of who I am through what I am wearing and what I am inspired by. A journey that will continue to be developed and continue to inspire’, reads model-cum-blogger and stylist Mehndi Jashnani’s website, summing up her love for everything she does — fashion, beauty and travel. Recently as part of a styling event curated by AQAAB, she chats with us about her journey, everything spring, summer and fashion.

“Would you believe if I told you I was an introvert?” laughs Mehendi who stepped into modelling in 2008. “When I was a child, I remember telling my parents I wanted to become Miss World. After schooling, I took a modeling workshop and received great responses for my portfolio. But for doing undergrad, I chose VisCom over a fashion course. I loved arts too and was driven by it. So, fashion took a back seat for a while, until I decided to get into modelling.”

Though modelling and fashion blogging has traversed boundaries in the city of silk sarees and malli poo, Mehndi says that initially it was a struggle. “I wanted to show the city what was out there. I wanted to cater to the audience and share my thoughts on fashion. So, I began featuring DIYs and fashion posts which the readers could relate to,” she opines.

So, has she achieved it? “In some ways, Chennai has become ‘fashion forward’. There are several brands coming in. But, people need to experiment with what’s available and then mix it up. What happens is, they all go to the same store and end up wearing the same clothes!” she points out.

She travels to source accessories and clothes for styling. “In fashion and styling, other cities have an upper hand over Chennai. We usually get the same items only after a year. So, travelling and buying stuff from different places, keeps us ahead,” she explains.

With spring-summer lurking in the corner, she sheds light on the don’ts of this season: off shoulders, cold shoulder, ripped jeans and chokers. “They are long gone trends and it’s best to avoid it. This spring-summer wear pleats, textures, frills and layers. Sheer fabric and semi-transparent fabric are also in vogue,” she says.

What’s her personal style this summer? “I would wear an easy breezy top, with a scarf, pair it with a fitted jeans or a long skirt and Kolhapuri chappals, if in Chennai. Even a T-shirt, throwing on a checked shirt on top, with white jeans and a nice bag works wonders!” she shares.

Currently busy with modelling, styling and being a fashion influencer, Mehndi says she plans to launch her own label/store, either with curated clothing or with customised designs. “I am enjoying what I am doing now. I want to focus on one thing at a time and will soon plan about the label,” she adds.

