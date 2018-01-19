CHENNAI: The proposed new mofussil bus terminus at Kelambakkam for south-bound buses is expected to cost the exchequer Rs 985 crore, according to official sources.The conceptual master plan proposal which was submitted before the steering committee earlier in January had estimated the total capital expenditure and operational expenditure at Rs 985 crore. Of this, the project cost works out to Rs 325 crore, while operational expenditure would be Rs 660 crore. This includes the cost of building of main terminal which is estimated at Rs 175 crore.

The project is proposed to be taken up in two phases. Under the first phase, a commercial centre will be developed along with the bus terminus and once the work is completed, the second phase of the commercial centre will be taken up along with an additional commercial centre.The total revenue to be generated through the bus terminus is estimated at Rs 1,020 crore.

This comes even as the technical committee of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, which has approved the 66-acre plan for the bus terminus earlier, suggested the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model for the new terminus. It was also suggested that the Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation can take over the project on a cost-sharing basis.Sources pointed out the poor maintenance of the Koyambedu bus terminus, which is being directly administered by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, and hoped that the BOT model, though it may lead to a small user fee, would offer better facilities to passengers. However, it is for the government to decide, sources added.

Under the first phase, the commercial area, which will come up in 8.79 acres, will include malls with food court, multiplexes and a hotel.Meanwhile, the consultant has suggested laying of 21.6-metre carriageway road connecting the bus terminus through the forest area linking Vandalur to the Kelambakkam Road.

The proposal also suggests building a flyover linking the Urapakkam Railway Station with the proposed bus terminus to have a regular shuttle service between the terminus and the railway station. There is also a suggestion to build a 300-metre one-way walkator to ferry the passengers from Urapakkam railway station to the proposed Kelambakkam terminus as well as a 225-metre long pedestrian network linking the station.

However, the biggest challenge before the proposed terminus is to overcome the legal issues pending before the Supreme Court. Once the terminus is ready with the expansion of the National Highway along the stretch and proposed development of lands belonging to Arulmigu Nadeeswarar Temple at Nandhiavaram village in Guduvanchery, the topography will undergo a change.

