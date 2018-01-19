CHENNAI: Russian artiste Valerie Murzak is known as the creator of the Mirror Ball Act®, and one does not have to look far for the reasons. Born to two circus performers, she has been involved in the industry from a young age. Australia, Hong Kong, Myanmar, Croatia, Germany, Holland, the US and several countries have watched her dazzling (literally!) mirror ball performances, and this weekend, she’s going to be performing at the Phoenix MarketCity too!

Valerie Murzak during one of

her Mirror Ball Act®

performances

Though born in Russia, she moved to the UK when her parents were given a contract for a circus musical ‘Eclipse’. She was just 10 years old! By then, she had trained in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Moscow and was always inquisitive in body movement and dance forms. “My father made a globe for us to work on and we used to do a balancing act on top of it. As I grew older, I’d practice on the ball alone. I started working on the ball when I was 13,” Valeri recalls.

Noticing a large mirror ball at a disco prompted her to mirror her own practice ball — she perfected the Mirror Ball Act® in 2014. “From then on, the success of the act has been growing every year. Now I have eight mirror balls around the world!” she gushes.

The Mirror Ball act is exactly what it sounds like — she balances on her hands and feet in rhythmic motions, over a giant mirror ball while performing various tricks using props like champagne glasses. The act, she says, requires a lot of core as well as upper body strength. “I perform the act solo most of time. However I also have male performers that do the act…two mirror balls at the same time, dancers on the ball, hula hoop artists, foot jugglers as well as bigger production numbers with various performers around the ball!” she explains.

Music is a major part of the act too, of course, and Valerie takes due care to select the right rhythms. “I always had a musical ear and know what will fit the act,” she shares. Keeping fit and being focused is an inevitable addition, for which Valerie makes sure she does running, aerial fitness and yoga to keep calm. “Before each show, I warm up for at least 20 minutes to make sure all my muscles are ready,” she says.

Arriving in Chennai for the first time, Valerie also adds that she has been to India before — acting as the body double of Katrina Kaif in Dhoom 3! “I spent a month in Mumbai working on the sets, and it was an amazing experience,” she laughs.

She has also done a few high profile weddings and celebrations around the country. She will travel next to Doha, Dubai, France and Italy, as well as for private performances at a few corporate and private events in the UK.

If there was one challenge Valerie has faced, it was during her college days. She explains, “Performing is a hard industry to break into and I have been very lucky in my career. But when I was completing college, my teachers told me that what I do isn’t a real thing, which only made me more determined to prove them wrong. I have been doing what I love my whole life.”

Catch Valerie’s act at Phoenix MarketCity this weekend. There will be four 20-minute shows from

6 pm onwards. For details call: 6651 3007