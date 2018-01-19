CHENNAI: With Deepika Padukone rocking the unibrow look in Padmavati, make-up lovers are riding the wave by creating different looks with unibrow. Earlier considered unappealing, unibrows have now become the internet sensation The unibrow or monobrow is a single eyebrow created when the two eyebrows meet in the middle above the bridge of the nose.

While some are naturally blessed with beautiful, bold unibrows it is also quite simple to create the look with the help of an eyebrow pencil and mascara.

The key to long-lasting, seamless makeup is to secure your base with the right products. Start your make up by cleansing, toning and moisturizing the face as this leaves your skin well hydrated and supple. The first and foremost step in setting your foundation is by using a primer to fill in the pores.

Next, use a concealer to cover any blemishes on your skin. Dab dots of foundation on your face and blend it with the concealer to finish the base. . To get that edgy, sharp look try contouring. Contouring helps make the face appear angular and sharper. Contour and highlight your nose, cheekbones and jaw line to make your face appear longer.

Now that your base is set, start creating the unibrow by outlining your eyebrows in an angular shape to make it appear sharper. Using a mascara wand start joining your eyebrows preferably in a more natural shade. Blend it with a paper towel to reduce the sharpness. One can also use a little foundation powder over this to reduce the darkness of the mascara. With the base and brow set in place, you can now try the Very Berry Pout and the Eyeconic Smokey Look.

(Khusbu is a cluster coach and Jacqueline is a make-up expert at Green Trends Unisex Hair & Style Salon)