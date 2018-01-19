CHENNAI: As we climb the stairs leading to 98, Tharamani Road, Velachery, we are greeted by a dazzling blue and red macaw, two humongous iguanas and a couple of flying squirrels. Though it might seem so, it is not the set of a wildlife-themed feature film; it is the premises of Tamed Pets, the only exotic pet dealer in the city.

Vijay AR

“We deal in a variety of exotic pets, from birds like eclectus parrot to reptiles like bearded dragons and iguanas,” says Vijay AR, owner and manager, whose tryst with bird-keeping began when he was 12. “I am not drawn to cats or dogs, unlike most people. Birds fascinated me and continue to do so till this day. I believe that I understand birds more than I understand human beings and vice-versa,” he smiles.

Vijay started exclusively focusing on breeding exotic species when he turned 18, but it was only a couple of years back that he started Tamed Pets. “I was an IT professional, but quit because I knew that my passions lay somewhere else.”

Vijay is quick to point out the legal aspects of keeping an exotic pet in India. “It is perfectly legal. According to the Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972, we are not supposed to domesticate or breed wild species that are indigenous to India.

That is why it is illegal to keep green parrots or even mynas as pets. Going by the law, did you know that we are not even supposed to catch butterflies? So what are these guidelines? “Exotic species that are not native to India or of Indian origin can be domesticated as long as they are not released into the wild. If they are released, interactions with other animals can cause an imbalance in the existing food chain, and these become ‘invaded species’ like the red-eared slider variety of turtles.”

According to Vijay, what he is running cannot be really termed a commercial vocation because one cannot just ‘buy’ these exotic pets without meeting a few conditions. “We look at many factors. Can the client take care of the animal properly? What is their background? And we don’t seal the deal unless we’re satisfied with the answer,” says Vijay.

Vijay shares that Chennai pet owners are ‘starters’ when it comes to exotic species. “Chennaiites usually start with cockatiels or budgies, in the case of birds. There are people who directly choose iguanas too. Iguanas are best for Chennai climate…they need the extra warmth. We also tell clients how certain species require a different temperature and make sure they adhere to them carefully,” he avers.

Vacation pets

We recently introduced the concept of ‘vacation pets’, where clients can rent pets of their choice for a certain period. For example, children may want pets in their vacation time but may not be able to care for it afterwards. Keeping this in mind, we introduced this concept that is applicable in the case of select species and for a sum agreeable by the client.

For details, call: 90927 72233