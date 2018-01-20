CHENNAI: The New Indian Express in association with Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) is conducting a two-day education expo on January 20 and 21 at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam.

More than 50 leading educational institutions from South India are participating in the expo, which aims to help Classes 10 and 12 students in choosing their colleges and universities.

Students can choose courses such as medical, engineering, technology, maritime, architecture, IT, arts and science, management courses, overseas education, IAS coaching centres etc.

The highlight of this year’s expo is NEET mock test which will be conducted at the venue in association with GEMJEE. Students can get the results in 30 minutes.

The aim of the mock test is to prepare students for NEET and clear their doubts about the exam. The test will be conducted on both days at 9.30 am and 2 pm. The expo is open between 10 am and 7 pm and entry is free. For more details 9282438120, 9789667626.