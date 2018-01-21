CHENNAI: Wiithout doubt, one of the best ways to watch sunrise in our city is the beach, and we can all agree that the Marina is the most sought-after, thanks to its lengthy coastline, a good mix of monuments, street life and the crowd even as early as 6 am.

On a still-cold breezy morning, our reporter straipsed around this pride of Chennai for a photo walk organised by the Madras Photo Bloggers, headed by well-known travel photographer Srivatsan Sankaran. After a brief introduction, the crowd made its way to the shores.

The pale blue sky blushed to pink in a matter of seconds, a silent sea breeze pleasing the senses. Birds, dogs and horses strut and laze around, oblivious to the cameras pointed at them. Colourful boats lay await, the fishermen sitting in groups worrying over lack of fish in the sea — the few who did to row out at 3 am returned with an all-time low catch, they said.

After two hours of walking the length of the beach, a brief review session with fellow photographers, along with tips and techniques, followed before we dispersed. A Sunday morning well spent amid the crispy sea breeze and good company!

