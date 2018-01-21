CHENNAI: GRT Hotels and Resorts’ 2018 calendar launch was a true-blue foodie affair that took us on a unique culinary journey. Launched at the group’s signature ‘White Brunch’ at the GRT Grand Chennai and titled ‘Soul Food Chronicles’, the theme explores different abodes of worship, and places enriched by tradition and culture. Each page of the calendar unveils a story, along with the recipe of a dish bringing out the spirit of the place of its origin.

“We are proud of our culinary teams, who stay up to date with trends on health and fitness,” said Vikram Cotah, COO, GRT Hotels and Resorts.

Twelve unique soul foods were the highlight of the calendar. Actors Soniya Agarwal, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ganesh Venkatraman, and Shanthanu along with his wife Keerthi; Yashwanth, Counsel General of El Salvador; Tony Lobo, Counsel General of of Spain; Mark Van De, official, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Belgium, and Richard, official, US Consulate; Vivek Karunakaran, fashion designer, Debanjana, Sathish, Jupiter Events and several other diginitaries were attended the event.

Music band The Void from Bengaluru entertained the audience. “We are very happy to launch the calendar this year with a unique theme that highlights the heritage of our food and worship,” said Seetharaman, chef, GRT Hotels. The audience was entirely dressed in white keeping in line with the theme of ‘White Brunch’.